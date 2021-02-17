Universal Display Earnings Preview

On Thursday, February 18, Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Universal Display's EPS to be near $0.64 on sales of $109.32 million. Universal Display earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $101.73 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 14.29%. Revenue would be up 7.46% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Universal Display's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.30 0.67 0.74 EPS Actual 0.85 0.02 0.80 0.56 Revenue Estimate 90.03 M 74.20 M 98.64 M 102.96 M Revenue Actual 117.08 M 57.97 M 112.28 M 101.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Universal Display are up 37.56%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Universal Display is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.