Earnings Preview for Omnicom Group

On Thursday, February 18, Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Omnicom Group EPS will likely be near $1.65 while revenue will be around $3.69 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Omnicom Group reported earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $4.14 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 12.7%. Sales would be down 10.87% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicom Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.92 1.14 1.85 EPS Actual 1.21 0.92 1.19 1.89 Revenue Estimate 3.03 B 3.09 B 3.36 B 4.07 B Revenue Actual 3.21 B 2.80 B 3.41 B 4.14 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group were trading at $65.96 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Omnicom Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.