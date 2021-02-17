Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 39.81% over the past year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $1,558,000,000 higher by 19.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Analog Devices hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yv8572eu

Technicals

52-week high: $163.95

Company's 52-week low was at $79.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.05%

Company Profile

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.