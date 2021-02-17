Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 78.95% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $345,211,000 up by 12.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $340,900,000.
Guidance
Q1 revenue expected to be between $345,000,000 and $345,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6v7bve4w
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $33.73
Company's 52-week low was at $12.13
Price action over last quarter: Up 48.76%
Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.
