Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 78.95% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $345,211,000 up by 12.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $340,900,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $345,000,000 and $345,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6v7bve4w

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.73

Company's 52-week low was at $12.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.76%

Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.

 

