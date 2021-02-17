NiSource: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 24.44% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,211,000,000 declined by 13.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.28 and $1.36.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nisource.com%2F&eventid=2947419&sessionid=1&key=A394D5C81D65CF88F7284329488513B9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.46

Company's 52-week low was at $19.56

Price action over last quarter: down 5.95%

Company Overview

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.5 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, most of which is now coal-fired but is being replaced by natural gas and renewables.