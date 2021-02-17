Recap: Cedar Fair Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3840.00% year over year to ($1.87), which beat the estimate of ($2.22).

Revenue of $33,877,000 decreased by 86.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,710,000.

Guidance

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com%2F&eventid=2948520&sessionid=1&key=73ED14C32683FB947644D1CAD4DB0191®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.97

52-week low: $13.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.21%

Company Overview

Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.