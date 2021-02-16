Recap: America's Car-Mart Q3 Earnings

Shares of America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.74% year over year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $2.55.

Revenue of $228,260,000 higher by 22.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $216,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

America's Car-Mart hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $135.46

Company's 52-week low was at $35.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.62%

Company Profile

America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailing company. It sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for customers. The company generates maximum revenue from used autos.