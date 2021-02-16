Compass Minerals Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 61.96% over the past year to $0.62, which missed the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $421,100,000 decreased by 15.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $453,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Compass Minerals Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.30

Company's 52-week low was at $34.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.24%

Company Profile

Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and sulfate of potash, a specialty fertilizer. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm's fertilizer products are used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash.