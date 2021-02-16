American Intl Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 8.74% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.93.
Revenue of $9,676,000,000 declined by 18.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,860,000,000.
Guidance
American Intl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
American Intl Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $56.42
52-week low: $16.07
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.05%
Company Overview
American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. Its revenue is split roughly evenly between commercial and consumer lines.
