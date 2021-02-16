Ellington Residential: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 47.83% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $5,458,000 rose by 298.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,860,000.
Guidance
Ellington Residential hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Ellington Residential hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $13.30
52-week low: $2.70
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.31%
Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for shareholders by investing in assets that compensate appropriately for the risks associated with them.
