Eversource Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) fell 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.84% over the past year to $0.85, which were in line with the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $2,234,000,000 up by 8.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Eversource Energy Sees FY21 EPS $3.81-$3.93 Vs. $3.90 Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $99.42

Company's 52-week low was at $60.69

Price action over last quarter: down 8.11%

Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service. With the addition of NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020, the company's utilities now serve more than 4 million customers in the region. Eversource exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.