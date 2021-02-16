Recap: Diodes Q4 Earnings

Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.85% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $350,370,000 rose by 16.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $340,510,000.

Guidance

Diodes Sees Q1 Sales $400M +/- 3% vs $362M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wtwafkjz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $82.72

Company's 52-week low was at $31.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.35%

Company Profile

Diodes Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. It serves the customer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Semiconductors are designed for the diverse end-use application and provide signal amplification and switching functions that serve as vital components of nearly every electronic device. The company focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with few active or passive components and offers these products throughout Asia, North America, and Europe. Diodes' global customer base includes original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services, providers.