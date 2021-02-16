Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.18% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $72,291,000 higher by 48.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $62,010,000.

Outlook

Kornit Digital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9i955bm

Technicals

52-week high: $101.45

52-week low: $22.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.98%

Company Overview

Kornit Digital Ltd offers digital printing solutions for the printed textile industry. It manufactures and markets industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and fabric industry. The group's business is operated through United States, Europe and Asia Pacific with a wide network of distribution channels around the globe. The company's customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers and its majority of revenue is derived from the US division.