Oil States International Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, February 17, Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Oil States International reporting a loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $140.31 million. In the same quarter last year, Oil States International announced EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $238.36 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 93.75%. Sales would be down 41.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.47 -0.20 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.33 -0.14 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 142.21 M 154.42 M 230.61 M 237.78 M Revenue Actual 134.76 M 146.25 M 219.69 M 238.36 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Oil States International were trading at $6.38 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oil States International is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.