Earnings Preview: Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Axalta Coating Systems's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Axalta Coating Systems reporting earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported a profit of $0.42 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.10 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.38% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 6.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Axalta Coating Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.11 0.29 0.43 EPS Actual 0.59 -0.15 0.31 0.42 Revenue Estimate 954.27 M 627.08 M 1.01 B 1.13 B Revenue Actual 1.03 B 652.70 M 983.50 M 1.10 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Axalta Coating Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.