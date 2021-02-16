Market Overview

Recap: Ecolab Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 27.22% over the past year to $1.23, which missed the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $3,065,000,000 declined by 19.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Outlook

Ecolab hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2F&eventid=2948524&sessionid=1&key=8FBD43FDD962C1964C211F6A10804978&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $231.36

Company's 52-week low was at $124.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.63%

Company Overview

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water and energy end markets, selling customized solutions.

 

