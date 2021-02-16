Allegion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.41% year over year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $727,300,000 higher by 1.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $692,760,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.70 and $4.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,679,000,000 and $2,706,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/alle/mediaframe/42977/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.24

Company's 52-week low was at $77.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.95%

Company Overview

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2019, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.