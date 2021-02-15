Preview: Hawaiian Electric Indus's Earnings

On Tuesday, February 16, Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Based on management's projections, Hawaiian Electric Indus analysts model for earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $981.90 million. In the same quarter last year, Hawaiian Electric Indus reported earnings per share of $0.61 on sales of $725.97 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.9% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 35.25% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.37 0.45 0.51 EPS Actual 0.59 0.45 0.31 0.61 Revenue Estimate 785.04 M 639.66 M 682.31 M 760.95 M Revenue Actual 641.43 M 608.95 M 677.19 M 725.97 M

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hawaiian Electric Indus is scheduled to hold the call at 16:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.