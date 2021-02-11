Market Overview

Recap: Veeco Instruments Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 172.73% over the past year to $0.30, which were in line with the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $138,946,000 higher by 22.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $129,110,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.12 and $0.30.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $115,000,000 and $135,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeco.com%2F&eventid=2948503&sessionid=1&key=11845E3E8806DFAF7C21D5F15B8EA9CC&regTag=&V2=false

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.34

Company's 52-week low was at $7.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.20%

Company Description

Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.

 

