MRC Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.29% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $579,000,000 declined by 24.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $548,420,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MRC Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $11.68

Company's 52-week low was at $3.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 110.30%

Company Overview

MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry. Products are often used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions. In these conditions and other environments, MRC's valve products give the customer the ability to control direction, velocity, and pressure of fluids and gases within transmission networks. In addition, other products can be used to regulate flow and on/off service. MRC's other products, which include pipe, steel fitting, and tubular goods, are used across all of the industries in which the company operates. Specialized services are delivered alongside this array of products to enhance the client relationship.