Terex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 41.67% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $786,700,000 declined by 11.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $757,690,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.95 and $2.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,450,000,000 and $3,450,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.62

52-week low: $11.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.60%

Company Profile

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Terex is a global manufacturer of cranes, materials processing equipment, and aerial work platforms. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift in focus to its two core segments, after divesting of a handful of underperforming businesses. These remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management. North America is its largest market, accounting for 57% of revenue, whereas Western Europe accounts for 22%; Asia-Pacific, 14%; and the rest of world, 7%.