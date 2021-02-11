Ducommun: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.25% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $157,786,000 decreased by 15.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $157,920,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ducommun hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u577gxkz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.00

52-week low: $16.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 71.83%

Company Profile

Ducommun Inc is a leading global provider of engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components & assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic & electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, & other end-use markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.