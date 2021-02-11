Ducommun: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 11.25% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $157,786,000 decreased by 15.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $157,920,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ducommun hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u577gxkz
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $59.00
52-week low: $16.27
Price action over last quarter: Up 71.83%
Company Profile
Ducommun Inc is a leading global provider of engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components & assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic & electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, & other end-use markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.
