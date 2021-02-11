Pixelworks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 83.33% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $9,638,000 declined by 39.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Pixelworks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pixelworks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymxm8e7f

Price Action

52-week high: $5.23

Company's 52-week low was at $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.41%

Company Description

Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business & Education (projector).