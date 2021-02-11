Datadog: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $177,531,000 rose by 56.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $163,560,000.

Guidance

Datadog Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.02-$0.03 vs $0.04 Est., Sales $185M-$187M vs $181.27M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.10-$0.14 vs $0.19 Est., Sales $825M-$835M vs $802.37M Est,

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jrq3cz6s

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $119.43

Company's 52-week low was at $28.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.96%

Company Overview

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management. The solutions offered by the company include Financial Services, Manufacturing & Logistics, Media & Entertainment and Gaming among others.