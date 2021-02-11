Market Overview

Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $125,926,000 higher by 50.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $118,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Cloudflare Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $(0.03)-$(0.02) vs $(0.03) Est., Sales $130M-$131M vs $125.81M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $(0.09)-$(0.08) vs $(0.09) Est., Sales $589M-$593M vs $567.58M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcloudflare.net%2F&eventid=2948633&sessionid=1&key=7274D678E7BE13B2E274B1A6E158E086&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $95.77

Company's 52-week low was at $15.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.32%

Company Profile

Cloudflare Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the software business. It has built a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The product offerings of the company include Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing, Web Optimizations, Cloudflare Access, and Cloudflare Spectrum among others.

 

