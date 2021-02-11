Market Overview

Recap: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.16% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $91,542,000 higher by 157.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gsc2oah6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $179.65

Company's 52-week low was at $31.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 71.35%

Company Description

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercialize novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with the focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

 

