Recap: Shutterstock Q4 Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) rose 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 257.69% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $180,944,000 higher by 8.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $174,000,000.

Outlook

Shutterstock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Shutterstock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gidf89yt

Technicals

52-week high: $77.07

Company's 52-week low was at $28.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.84%

Company Description

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in provision of digital contents and digital asset management services. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, contributes almost all of the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand and the majority of the company's sales is derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The company's customers include businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.