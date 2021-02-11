AstraZeneca: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20% year over year to $0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $7,410,000,000 up by 11.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.38 and $2.50.

AstraZeneca hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 06:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zfjjnc3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.94

52-week low: $36.15

Price action over last quarter: down 9.19%

Company Description

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.