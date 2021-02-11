Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20% year over year to $0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $7,410,000,000 up by 11.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.38 and $2.50.

AstraZeneca hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 06:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zfjjnc3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.94

52-week low: $36.15

Price action over last quarter: down 9.19%

Company Description

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

AstraZeneca Sees Profit Growth In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
AstraZeneca Recruits IDT Biologika As Manufacturing Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine
Earnings Outlook For AstraZeneca
Earnings Schedule This Week Includes General Motors, Disney, CocaCola, Uber
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings