Recap: PepsiCo Q4 Earnings

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.38% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $22,455,000,000 higher by 8.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,800,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PepsiCo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pepsico.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations

Price Action

52-week high: $148.77

Company's 52-week low was at $101.42

Price action over last quarter: down 0.77%

Company Description

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into four primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.