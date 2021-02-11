Recap: Zebra Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.28% year over year to $4.46, which beat the estimate of $3.80.

Revenue of $1,308,000,000 up by 9.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Zebra Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,901,000,000 and $5,079,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zbra/mediaframe/42874/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $429.26

Company's 52-week low was at $150.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.74%

Company Description

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.