Restaurant Brands Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Shares of Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 29.33% year over year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $1,358,000,000 declined by 8.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Restaurant Brands Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/qsr/mediaframe/42648/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.33

52-week low: $25.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%

Company Profile

The consolidation of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen as Restaurant Brands International represents the third- largest global quick-service restaurant chain, with $34 billion in pro forma system sales generated in 2019 and just over 27,200 units (99% franchised) as of September 2020. Revenue comes largely from franchise royalties and distribution sales to franchisees. As of September, there were 18,700 Burger King locations, more than 4,900 Tim Hortons locations, and almost 3,400 Popeyes locations across the globe.

 

