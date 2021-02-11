BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.85% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $3,926,000,000 higher by 53.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,640,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.85 and $4.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $14,700,000,000 and $15,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/37631

Technicals

52-week high: $46.48

Company's 52-week low was at $17.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.79%

Company Profile

BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier that has two operating segments. The engine group makes turbochargers, emissions system components, timing chains, and other items that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Drivetrain group produces rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, transmission components, and four-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive system components that facilitate the distribution of engine torque to the wheels. The acquisition of Delphi adds fuel-injection as well as inverter/converter and electronic control modules for electrified powertrain.