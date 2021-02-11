Recap: Cemex Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $3,537,000,000 higher by 8.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Guidance

Cemex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cemex.com%2F&eventid=2948343&sessionid=1&key=C5DD9E0F9601042B44272D4295431DA1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.73

52-week low: $1.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.30%

Company Description

Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had annual cement production capacity of roughly 105 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.