Recap: The Western Union Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.42% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $1,272,000,000 declined by 2.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The Western Union hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/42451/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $28.45

Company's 52-week low was at $17.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.37%

Company Description

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.

 

