Recap: The Western Union Q4 Earnings
Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 18.42% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
Revenue of $1,272,000,000 declined by 2.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
The Western Union hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/42451/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $28.45
Company's 52-week low was at $17.39
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.37%
Company Description
Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.
