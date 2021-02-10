Recap: Equifax Q4 Earnings

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1438.46% year over year to $2.00, which beat the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $1,119,000,000 higher by 23.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.20 and $6.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,350,000,000 and $4,450,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $196.47

52-week low: $103.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.65%

Company Overview

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, about a third of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.