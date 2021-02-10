Market Overview

Apollo Commercial Real: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 21.74% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $64,696,000 declined by 20.57% year over year, which missed the estimate of $66,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Apollo Commercial Real hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apollo Commercial Real hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $18.74

52-week low: $4.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.37%

Company Overview

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.

 

