Victory Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) decreased were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.08% year over year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $200,388,000 declined by 8.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $199,260,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Victory Capital Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.04

Company's 52-week low was at $10.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.25%

Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment Management Services and Products to Institutional and Intermediary Clients. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. Victory Capital franchises consist of expedition, integrity, munder capital, newbridge, sophus capital, sycamore capital, trivalent, and incore.