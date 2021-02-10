Recap: Cincinnati Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.89% year over year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $2,694,000,000 rose by 25.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Guidance

Cincinnati Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cincinnati Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $115.53

Company's 52-week low was at $46.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.87%

Company Description

Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that generates income through written premiums. A select group of independent agencies actively markets the company's business, home, and automotive insurance within their communities. These agents offer the company's personal lines as well as its standard market, excess, and surplus commercial line policies in many regions in the United States. Cincinnati Financial also offers leasing and financing services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through commercial lines, followed by personal lines.