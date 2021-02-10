Paycom Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 2.33% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $220,947,000 higher by 14.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $213,560,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Paycom Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.paycom.com%2F&eventid=2628501&sessionid=1&key=B7501797367C38CEEA5120758D0F7BB0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $471.08
Company's 52-week low was at $163.42
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.05%
Company Description
Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small- to medium-sized customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.
