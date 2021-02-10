Market Overview

Recap: Exelixis Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.15% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $270,052,000 rose by 12.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $262,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Exelixis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,150,000,000 and $1,250,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xj465twv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.80

Company's 52-week low was at $13.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.54%

Company Description

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (as Cometriq) and advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer (as Cabometyx). Exelixis and partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

 

