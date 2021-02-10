iRobot: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.74% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $544,827,000 up by 27.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $494,070,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,635,000,000 and $1,675,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $197.40

52-week low: $32.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.17%

Company Overview

iRobot Corp is a US-based consumer robot company. It designs and builds robots that assist consumers with the solutions for the activities to be carried both inside and outside of the home. The company's consumer robot comprises a portfolio of solutions which includes cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction, and physical solutions. The company operates in the business segment of Consumer robots. The consumer robot products are provided to the consumers by retail businesses and online store. The company primarily derives its revenue from the product sales. It sells the products across the United States and around the world.