Interpublic Group of Cos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.27% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $2,550,000,000 declined by 12.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,290,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u8e7mgac

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.65

Company's 52-week low was at $11.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.28%

Company Description

Interpublic Group is the world's fourth- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates more than 75% of its revenue from developed regions such as the United States and Europe.