Recap: Beasley Broadcast Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) moved higher by 6.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 322.22% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $68,461,000 decreased by 5.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Beasley Broadcast Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429123&tp_key=b9c9246dcc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.15

52-week low: $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.47%

Company Description

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.