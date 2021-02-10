Recap: Under Armour Q4 Earnings

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,404,000,000 decreased by 2.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Guidance

Under Armour said it sees FY21 EPS of $0.12-$0.14 and sales to be up at a high-single-digit percentage rate.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjfxhum6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.52

52-week low: $6.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.58%

Company Profile

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.