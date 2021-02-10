Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Under Armour Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,404,000,000 decreased by 2.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Guidance

Under Armour said it sees FY21 EPS of $0.12-$0.14 and sales to be up at a high-single-digit percentage rate.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjfxhum6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.52

52-week low: $6.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.58%

Company Profile

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

 

Related Articles (UA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Pinduoduo, Under Armour And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com