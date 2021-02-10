Recap: Bunge Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.16% year over year to $3.05, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $12,610,000,000 higher by 16.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bunge hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/42828/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $75.62

Company's 52-week low was at $29.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.04%

Company Overview

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.