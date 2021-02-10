Recap: Veru Q1 Earnings
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) moved higher by 17.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 60.00% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).
Revenue of $14,617,000 higher by 38.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,570,000.
Looking Ahead
Veru hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://verupharma.com/investors/presentations-conference-calls/
Technicals
52-week high: $24.57
Company's 52-week low was at $2.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 279.56%
Company Profile
Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.
