Recap: AECOM Q1 Earnings
Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 34.78% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.57.
Revenue of $3,313,000,000 rose by 2.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,210,000,000.
Outlook
AECOM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
AECOM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $55.73
Company's 52-week low was at $21.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.66%
Company Profile
AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. The firm serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 87,000. The company generated $13.2 billion in sales and $629 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020.
