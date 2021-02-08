Recap: AECOM Q1 Earnings

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.78% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $3,313,000,000 rose by 2.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,210,000,000.

Outlook

AECOM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AECOM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.73

Company's 52-week low was at $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.66%

Company Profile

AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. The firm serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 87,000. The company generated $13.2 billion in sales and $629 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020.