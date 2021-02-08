Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 163.08% year over year to ($0.41), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).

Revenue of $31,743,000 declined by 39.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,790,000.

Outlook

Enanta Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enanta.com%2F&eventid=2947516&sessionid=1&key=9E656BA22915EB0B1659FBCED981AF9B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $58.59

52-week low: $38.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.12%

Company Overview

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

 

Related Articles (ENTA)

Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Earnings Preview: Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.