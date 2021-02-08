Recap: Matrix Service Q2 Earnings

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 115.79% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $167,468,000 declined by 47.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $201,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Matrix Service hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $20.36

52-week low: $7.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.05%

Company Profile

Matrix Service Co is an engineering and construction provider for large industrial projects, primarily in the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining, and minerals markets. It offers engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services, operating across four segments. Its Electrical infrastructure segment constructs and maintains a variety of power generation facilities. Its Oil, gas, and chemical segment offers construction and maintenance for oil and gas refining and petrochemical facilities. The entity provides construction services for petroleum storage tanks in its Storage solutions segment, and it also has an Industrial segment. It derives key revenue from the Storage solutions segment. The company has operations in the US, Canada, and other countries.