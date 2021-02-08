Blackbaud: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $242,606,000 higher by 1.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $228,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Blackbaud hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blackbaud hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.70

52-week low: $38.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.52%

Company Description

Founded in 1981, Blackbaud provides a suite of software solutions targeted at the "social good" community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual activists. Through mergers, acquisitions, and organic product development, the company has also moved into related areas outside of core fundraising, notably into K-12 schools. Blackbaud enables more than $100 billion in donations annually across a customer base in excess of 40,000 customers in at least 50 countries.